Jalsa, also starring Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, will release on 18 March

Amazon Prime has released the trailer of Jalsa, featuring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment

The trailer introduces us to the two lead characters – Maya (Vidya Balan) and Rukshana (Shefali Shah), a world with chaos around them, secrets and lies, truths and deceit and a life-altering incident that ruffles the world around them. What follows is a duel of redemption and retribution.

“Jalsa is a drama peppered with the right amount of thrill. The film attempts to deliver a compelling story of secrets, truths, ironies laced with powerful, emotionally complex performances by Vidya and Shefali and the rest of the ensemble” Director Triveni shared, “My attempt is to make a film that is engaging and connects with a wider audience. I am thankful to my producers, T-Series and Vikram Malhotra from Abundantia who believed in my vision as well as Prime Video for enabling us to take Jalsa to a global audience and I hope the film manages to connect with them.”

Watch the trailer here

The film also stars an ensemble of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav and the young Surya Kasibhatla and Shafeen Patel.

Amazon Original Movie Jalsa is all set to premiere on Prime Video on 18 March.