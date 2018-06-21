You are here:

Watch: Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunts as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Fallout

FP Staff

Jun,21 2018 17:30:12 IST

If trailers are anything to go by, then the explosive action and heart-stopping stunts by Tom Cruise in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise makes it one of the most awaited films of the year.
Whether it is containing a cataclysmic nuclear attack or taking down the menacing Syndicate, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has managed to save the day on every occasion. But this time, Ethan faces his toughest challenge yet, when he faces-off against his most devious and dangerous nemesis in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
With stunts and action sequences far more death-defying, Tom Cruise as the daredevil and sophisticated Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself in this race against time to protect the world from a global catastrophe!

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 17:30 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Hollywood #Tom Cruise #Videos Of The Day #VideosOfTheDay

also see

Top Gun: Maverick — Val Kilmer to return as fighter pilot Iceman in sequel to 1986 action film

Top Gun: Maverick — Val Kilmer to return as fighter pilot Iceman in sequel to 1986 action film

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

Hacksaw Ridge star Vince Vaughn arrested in California on suspicion of drunken driving

Watch: Black Panther fan tricks his professor into believing Wakanda is real in this viral video

Watch: Black Panther fan tricks his professor into believing Wakanda is real in this viral video