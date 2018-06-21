Watch: Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunts as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Fallout

If trailers are anything to go by, then the explosive action and heart-stopping stunts by Tom Cruise in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise makes it one of the most awaited films of the year.

Whether it is containing a cataclysmic nuclear attack or taking down the menacing Syndicate, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has managed to save the day on every occasion. But this time, Ethan faces his toughest challenge yet, when he faces-off against his most devious and dangerous nemesis in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

With stunts and action sequences far more death-defying, Tom Cruise as the daredevil and sophisticated Ethan Hunt takes it upon himself in this race against time to protect the world from a global catastrophe!

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 17:30 PM