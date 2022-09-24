It is not hidden from the world about the strong bond between actor Tiger Shroff and his father Jackie Shroff. There is no such moment when the doting father and son duo do not win the hearts of their fans with their strong and friendly relationship. From family gatherings to candid moments, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff are an ideal father-son duo. This was once again seen when veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was recently in a video conversation with an RJ when his son Tiger accidentally ended up appearing in the background. However, it was his sweet gesture that left us impressed. Tiger before leaving the room gave a kiss on his father’s cheek, leaving his father a bit surprised.

Sharing the video of the same, Tiger took to his official Instagram handle and said, “Unintentionally gate crashing my dad’s interview, but cuteee. Sorry to cut in like that.”

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

As we can see in the video, Jackie Shroff was engaged in a video interview with RJ Rohini when Tiger accidentally comes from behind and appears on the screen. Later, before leaving the room, he gave a peck on his father’s cheek. The RJ also seemed quite excited after witnessing the cute moment between the father and the son.

Notably, the sweet gesture by Tiger has won several hearts on the internet as many took to the comment section showering the post with love and heart emojis. One user commented “Too cute love it”, while another said, “How cute” with a smiley emoji.

One also said, “Way to video bomb.” Among the reactions was one from Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff who left loved emojis in comments.

For the unversed, actor Jackie Shroff was recently seen on the ZEE5 series, Atithi Bhooto Bhava, and was giving an interview in that connection.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is busy with films like Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and others.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.