Tiger Shroff just created euphoria as he visited a mall in Noida and thanked fans for the love. The actor captioned the video- “Felt good to be back with you all thank you noida for all your love.”

It was 8 years back when Tiger Shroff emerged as the youngest action hero in the industry and since then nobody has been able to take this space from him. Several actors tried competing in his league but barely anybody could beat him. He has been so quintessential with the high-octane action sequences he has been throned as the best in this genre.

Time and again, Tiger has upgraded his skills and has proven himself to be the King of action in Indian cinema. From the time of his debut till date, the star has created a league of his own. The star has unabashedly remained unbeatable for these many years and it seems that nobody can ever take away this title from him.

Not only is Tiger Shroff popular amongst the youth but is an icon to the kids who are often awestruck with Tiger’s screen presence and high octane action sequences. Recently, the star was praised by two of the megastars of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan both the stars expressed that Tiger inspires them and is very fond of his action skills.

