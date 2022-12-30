Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Sealing their relationship, Anant and Radhika visited the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara for their Roka ceremony, which happened in front of their close family and friends.

After wrapping the ceremony in Rajasthan, the couple arrived in Mumbai and received a grand welcome from their loved ones. Anant and Radhika arrived at the Mumbai private airport with Nita Ambani, and they headed towards the Antilia, which was decked like a bride for the couple’s post-engagement bash.

Several videos of the couple being received at the private airport have grabbed attention. Nita and Radhika sported salwar suits while Anant opted for a kurta pyjama. Radhika looked chic in her shimmery pastel pink suit, featuring a see-through embroidered dupatta. She kept her hair open to complete her look. On the other hand, Nita Ambani opted for a parrot green silk suit, featuring golden embellished embroidery. The philanthropist sported a middle parted bun. Anant was dressed in a maroon kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket.

A video reveals that as soon as the couple stepped out of the airport, rose petals were showered upon them. Flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera, the two were seen thanking everyone for their best wishes. Dhol and nagada players were stationed outside along with the paparazzi and gave a spirited performance. After all the grand welcome, the couple was spotted exiting the airport in a vehicle driven by Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Aakash Ambani.

On Thursday, the Mumbai sky was lit up with spectacular fireworks. However, all eyes were on Ambani’s lavish residence Antilia that looked nothing less than a bride and was decorated with lights.

On Thursday, Antilia hosted a wave of celebs, as Ambanis threw a lavish post-engagement bash for Anant and Radhika. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, many Bollywood biggies marked their attendance.

