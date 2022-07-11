Entertainment

Watch the mightiest warrior Sanjay Dutt giving deadly vibes in this gym look

July 11, 2022
Sanjay Dutt has stunned the masses with his daredevil avatar of Shuddh Singh in the trailers of 'Shamshera'. And seems like the actor has set his mood to conquer the world with his power-packed performances.

The actor took to his social media and shared a deadly gym look while he is giving out perfect motivation with his bucked-up physique. He wrote the caption -

"Because he who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior. #DuttsTheWay"


After bringing strong characters like Adheera and Kaka Kanha in his previous release, Sanjay Dutt is all set to come up with yet another powerful character of Shuddh Singh in 'Shamshera' that is eagerly awaited by the audience.

Other than Shamshera, Sanjay Dutt's exciting lineups have, Ghudchadi, and Baap. Apart from that, there are a lot of other projects that he is working on which has not been announced yet.

