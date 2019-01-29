Watch: The Least of These trailer hints at a poignant portrayal of Australian missionary Graham Staines

Actor Sharman Joshi's upcoming film The Least of These will have a US theatrical release on 1 February and will release in India on 1 March. Directed by Aneesh Daniel, the film tells the very sensitive and poignant story of Graham Staines, the Australian Christian missionary who, along with his two young sons, was torched to death by Hindu fundamentalists in 1999. Staines met the unexpected fate in India while serving the leper population.

Stephen Baldwin, who starred in the Academy Award-winning The Usual Suspects, portrays Graham Staines and is also one of the producers for the film. Shari Rigby plays the role of Gladys Staines, Graham's wife. Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi of 3 Idiots-fame, plays the role of a young journalist who wants to uncover the conversions conducted by Staines.

The premiere of the film was held on 22 January and Joshi took to Twitter and shared the news.

Premiere of #TheLeastofThese, my first English film, in New York last night..

Skypass Entertainment, who oversees the production of the film, announced that the film will be released on 1 Feb to mark 20 years since Staines' death.

Presenting the official poster of 'The Least of These' *ing @TheSharmanJoshi, @stephenbaldwin7 @sharirigby & directed by #AneeshDaniel. Releasing on 1st Feb in US & 1st March in India.

You can watch the trailer here.

