Netflix has released the first trailer for its new Original series The Fame Game.

The web series features actor Madhuri Dixit Nene as a Bollywood star named Anamika Anand, who suddenly goes missing. The series, which revolves around the ‘dark side' to her fame, was previously titled as Finding Anamika.

In the trailer, Anamika seems to be living a peaceful life and doing her duties as a wife, a mother and daughter. All of a sudden, she goes missing and a manhunt follows. The investigation then leads to a detailed investigation into her life, revealing that nothing seems to be right or happy.

Furthermore, in the 2 minutes and 10 second promo, glimpses of Anamika’s 'imperfect' life, her emotional turmoil and an untrustworthy family, all have been rightly captured. As the video proceeds, it brings out the dark secrets of a complicated life that Anamika was leading before her disappearance.

A troubled marriage, professional rivalries and an illicit affair come to the fore after Anamika’s life makes headlines.

Watch the trailer here:

The story of a star who played many roles but forgot to be the main character of her own life. ‘The Fame Game’ - a thrilling new series premieres on 25th February. pic.twitter.com/uTz7x7wbzK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 10, 2022

The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Muskkaan Jaferi, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley among others.

The web series is directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, while Sri Rao is the head writer and show-runner. Co-produced under Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, The Fame Game will be streaming on Netflix from 25 February onwards.