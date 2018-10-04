You are here:

Watch: The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco voices Harley Quinn in DC Universe's new animated series

Oct,04 2018 14:04:17 IST

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is set to voice the iconic title role of Harley Quinn in DC universe's upcoming adult animated series. Cuoco said she loved the supervillain but the animated series will bring about a new spin to the character.

Kaley Cuoco. Image via Twitter/@SuperBroMovies

"I've always loved animation. I did it years ago, and I haven't been in the animation world in a while. (Harley Quinn) is so edgy, it's obviously a very adult comedy, and with such a world-renowned character, it's been a blast to record," Cuoco told Entertainment Weekly on the sidelines of the Titans world premiere event at the New York Comic-Con.

Cuoco said the series begins with Harley breaking up with the Joker after he screws her over, and deciding to strike out on her own. "Over the course of the first season, we'll see her try to become the best bada** supervillain that there is," she said, adding the character will cross paths with Doctor Psycho, Batman, Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman, and of course, Poison Ivy.

"She just doesn't want to be Joker's girlfriend anymore.She wants to lead the pack, which I find very appropriate for this kind of day and age and vibe that we're in...it's such an iconic character, so with all of that respect and love toward the character, we're trying to bring a new spin to it, and I think the fans that love this type of show are really going to enjoy it."

