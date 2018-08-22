Watch — Avengers: Infinity War's alternate ending had Thanos walk in pool of blood after Snappening

The death of half the world's population has to be a messy affair, but if you watched Avengers: Infinity War, everything seems to happen calmly and in an orderly fashion. As soon as Thanos snapped his finger, half of all living beings turns to dust. But what if their deaths were an uglier affair?

A video on YouTube uploaded by Slash Films after a visit to Digital Domain office (which is one of the many effects houses that worked on Avengers: Infinity War) shows a lone Thanos walking through a pool of blood after the destruction of half the population of the planet. VFX Supervisor Dan DeLeeuw explained that "it got a bit dark" which is why the idea was dropped.

Avengers: Infinity War has made more than $2 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Marvel movie ever, and only the fourth film in history to cross the coveted $2 billion mark. Avengers 4, billed as a significant conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, will arrive in May, 2019.

