Tadap, a Hindi remake of Telugu film RX100, also stars Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role

The trailer of Tadap, starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, is all set to release at 1 pm tomorrow, 27 September, the makers have announced. The film marks the debut of Ahan, who is the son of actor Suneil Shetty.

The makers have released teasers showing glimpses of Sutaria and Shetty’s characters. The teasers have maintained the suspense about the characters while raising the excitement surrounding its release. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced several hits such as Housefull, Chhichhore, and Kick.

The 27-second teaser shows Shetty standing shirtless and smoking while looking down at a motorbike. His face is not revealed in the clip, creating an aura of mystery about his character. According to Lutharia, Shetty’s character will be running a movie theatre in Tadap.

Sutaria is featured in another teaser that was released on social media. The love story between the two leads will be a focal point of the movie.

Directed by Milan Lutharia of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai fame, Tadap is set to release on 3 December. The movie was initially set to be released on 24 September this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, when the release date of Tadap was announced, actor Suneil Shetty took to social media to congratulate his son on the achievement of his debut film, adding that “a dad’s chest swells with pride at every milestone of his own”. He also thanked Lutharia and Nadiadwala for their efforts and their wait to release the film in theatres.

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telegu film RX 100, which featured Payal Rajput and Karthikeya Gummakonda in lead roles. Lutharia said that the film has been adapted to make it suitable for Hindi audiences, adding that the story was “unexpected” and “dramatic”.

The first poster of the film received a lot of appreciation from Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, who extended their best wishes to Shetty on his upcoming Bollywood debut.