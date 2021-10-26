Watch: Teasers of Tadap released; trailer of Ahan Shetty's debut film to be out on 27 September
Tadap, a Hindi remake of Telugu film RX100, also stars Tara Sutaria in a pivotal role
The trailer of Tadap, starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, is all set to release at 1 pm tomorrow, 27 September, the makers have announced. The film marks the debut of Ahan, who is the son of actor Suneil Shetty.
The makers have released teasers showing glimpses of Sutaria and Shetty’s characters. The teasers have maintained the suspense about the characters while raising the excitement surrounding its release. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced several hits such as Housefull, Chhichhore, and Kick.
The 27-second teaser shows Shetty standing shirtless and smoking while looking down at a motorbike. His face is not revealed in the clip, creating an aura of mystery about his character. According to Lutharia, Shetty’s character will be running a movie theatre in Tadap.
Sutaria is featured in another teaser that was released on social media. The love story between the two leads will be a focal point of the movie.
Fierce Love is here ❤️🔥
Presenting #AhanShetty as Ishana in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap 💥@TaraSutaria @rajatsaroraa @ipritamofficial @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi #FoxStarStudios @TSeries pic.twitter.com/SqU7rwJS0C
— milan luthria (@milanluthria) October 26, 2021
Eternal, Enchanting and Enigmatic ❤️🔥
Presenting @TaraSutaria as Ramisa in #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap#AhanShetty @rajatsaroraa @ipritamofficial @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi #FoxStarStudios @TSeries pic.twitter.com/FubOQlYwKb
— milan luthria (@milanluthria) October 26, 2021
Directed by Milan Lutharia of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai fame, Tadap is set to release on 3 December. The movie was initially set to be released on 24 September this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, when the release date of Tadap was announced, actor Suneil Shetty took to social media to congratulate his son on the achievement of his debut film, adding that “a dad’s chest swells with pride at every milestone of his own”. He also thanked Lutharia and Nadiadwala for their efforts and their wait to release the film in theatres.
Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telegu film RX 100, which featured Payal Rajput and Karthikeya Gummakonda in lead roles. Lutharia said that the film has been adapted to make it suitable for Hindi audiences, adding that the story was “unexpected” and “dramatic”.
The first poster of the film received a lot of appreciation from Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, who extended their best wishes to Shetty on his upcoming Bollywood debut.
also read
Sajid Nadiadwala organises coronavirus vaccination drive for crew members of his upcoming films
The employees who received the vaccination mainly belonged to the crew of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming movies --Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tadap
Tiger Shroff reveals he never auditioned for debut film, Heropanti: 'Had there been one, I wouldn’t have got it'
Tiger Shroff made his debut with the 2014 film Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon.
First look of Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood debut out; Don't Breathe 2 to release in Indian theatres on 17 September: Film & TV updates
In other news, Milan Lutharia's film Tadap, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, will release on 3 December.