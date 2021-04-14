Watch: Teaser of Unnikrishnan B's Aaraattu, starring Mohanlal, Shraddha Srinath

Aaraattu is scheduled to release on 12 August on the occasion of Onam

The much-awaited teaser of the Malayalam film Aaraattu has been released on the occasion of the Vishu festival today, 14 April. The movie is directed by Unnikrishnan B and stars megastar Mohanlal in the lead role. This is the third film of the director-actor duo after Mr Fraud and Villain.

Mohanlal plays the character of Neyyattinkara Gopan who arrives in a village of Palakkad district. He is seen throwing punches, kicks and delivering powerful dialogues. The teaser boasts of a powerful background score by Rahul Raj while music has been composed by A R Rahman who is returning to the Malayalam cinema after a gap of 30 years.

The film also features Shraddha Srinath, Siddique, Rachana Narayanankutty, Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, and Swastika in crucial roles. It is written by screenwriter Udaykrishna. The film is jointly produced by Hippo Prime Motion Pictures, Movie Pay Media, and RD Illuminations.

Aaraattu is scheduled to release on 12 August on the occasion of Onam.

Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 2 which released on Amazon Prime Video. The film received rave reviews from critics as well as fans. Apart from Aaraattu, the actor also has projects like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Ram, and Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure in his kitty.