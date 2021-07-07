Succession revolves around a media empire owned by a patriarch, whose dysfunctional family is vying for their ailing father's throne.

HBO released the first teaser of the dysfunctional family drama Succession. The show is set to return for its third instalment in the upcoming fall, according to HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys.

Succession follows the life of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the powerful CEO of the WayStar media conglomerate, who is about to announce his retirement but then changes his mind, throwing his family’s power-jockeying into disarray. "Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war,” states the official description.

Season two finished with Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy leading a rebellion against his father Logan, and the new teaser shares a glimpse into the continuing fallout.

Succession has collected a number of accolades including the BAFTA for Best International Programme and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series in the Drama category. The series also received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, winning for writing in 2019.

Check out the teaser here

Are you part of this family or not? @Succession returns this fall on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/pssaJesUAY — HBO (@HBO) July 6, 2021

The show also stars Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and Peter Friedman. Other Season 3 cast additions include Hope Davis, Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody.

HBO has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 3 of Succession.

Succession season 2 finale: How to build a gut-wrenching twist through multiple episodes