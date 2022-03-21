Shabaash Mithu teaser highlights the achievements of the Indian women’s cricket team as well as cricketer Mithali Raj

The makers of a much-awaited cricketing biopic Shabaash Mithu have released its official teaser today, 21 March. Actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the role of India cricketer Mithali Raj, who has shattered many records and is also the current captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team.

As the teaser highlights the achievements of the Woman in Blue, the film throws light on the highs and lows as well as moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life in the gentleman’s game. The teaser opens with the announcer saying ‘she has been the most consistent’ and also calls it a magical moment for Indian cricket. Amid loud cheer, Pannu can be seen getting ready and marching on to the pitch for an important match, while commentators laud her.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, the film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Alongside Pannu, actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen playing a key role in the film.

Taapsee Pannu too shared the teaser on her Twitter handle wherein she captioned it saying, in a gentleman's sport, she (Mithali) did not bother to rewrite history but created her own.

Check out the post here:

Shabaash Mithu went on floors in Mumbai last April, while the team wrapped up the shooting last month. Reports suggest that a few scenes of the film have been shot at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

On the career front, Pannu also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? and Blurr in the pipeline.