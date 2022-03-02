Watch: Teaser of Radhe Shyam sees Prabhas in the role of a palmist
movie releases on 11th March.
Ahead of its release on 11 March, a new trailer of Radhe Shyam was released earlier today, 2 March.
The romantic drama sees Prabhas experimenting in the role of a palmist, actor Amitabh Bachchan lending his voice as the sutradhar, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad.
Love. Destiny. Action. Presenting the curtain raiser video of #RadheShyam. 💕#RadheShyamReleaseTrailer
Telugu: https://t.co/GtqETZ0LEU
Hindi: https://t.co/ZbEim6I4hB
Tamil: https://t.co/NYsfK0rF2F
Kannada: https://t.co/oSMUUE2uBY
Malayalam: https://t.co/vwT1NpfsNJ pic.twitter.com/YCk8oUICXJ
— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) March 2, 2022
Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and also stars Pooja Hedge.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March.
also read
Rajesh Roshan remembers his contemporary Bappi Lahiri: 'His demise is a big loss to the film industry'
Rajesh Roshan on the 'most stylish music director,' Bappi Lahiri: 'He gave us several extraordinary superhits which even today enthrall and move us'
Lalit Pandit recalls working with Lata Mangeshkar on DDLJ: 'If she had not sung for us, our songs wouldn’t have been half as successful'
Lalit Pandit on Lata Mangeshkar: 'She has sung innumerable, incomparably beautiful songs; she has contributed to civilisation in a way no artist has ever done'
Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Drishyam 2, shares photo from sets with Shriya Saran
Drishyam 2 has commenced its shoot in Mumbai with Ajay Devgn and will be extensively shot in Goa in the following months