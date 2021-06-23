Directed by Sriram Adittya, Hero also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film Hero. Ashok is also the grandson of superstar and veteran actor Krishna. Informing fans via a social media post, Mahesh Babu shared the poster and teaser of Hero. "Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film Ashok Galla!," he wrote.

Couldn't be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_!! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! Good luck to @SriramAdittya and team! @AgerwalNidhi @amararajaenthttps://t.co/bblUZtAkTc — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 23, 2021

In the teaser, Ashok is seen as a cowboy on a train following some action-packed scenes. The young actor then appears as Joker where he looks at his reflection in the mirror and says, "Why so serious?". Amidst the video, Ashok is also seen romancing Nidhhi Agerwal.

Directed by Sriram Adittya, Hero is produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media and Entertainment. The movie features also actor Jagapathi Babu along with Naresh, Satya, and Archana Soundarya in supporting roles.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is waiting to resume the shooting of his much-awaited action film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is written and directed by Parasuram. The movie will also star Keerthy Suresh, Ilez Badurgov, Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Babu made his debut in the film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta in the year 1999. Since then, he went on to feature in films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Ashok's parents are Padmavathi (Mahesh Babu's sister) and politician Jayadev Galla, writes NDTV.