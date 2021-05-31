Directed by Amit Masukar, the trailer of Sherni is slated to release on 2 June, confirms press release.

Amazon Prime Video released the teaser of Vidya Balan’s next - Sherni earlier today, 31 May.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer (played by Balan) who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

"Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for a compelling watch,” Abundantia Entertainment founder Malhotra said in the press release.

Sherni will exclusively release in June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.