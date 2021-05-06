Watch: Team RRR shares COVID-19 safety protocol, urges everyone to help nation overcome pandemic
Team RRR's video message sees Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli request people to always wear masks and avail of the vaccines at the soonest
In the wake of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the team of RRR come forward to urge everyone to follow all protocols, stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated.
The official handle of RRR Movie shared, "Wear a mask always 😷 Get vaccinated when available 💉.... Let's #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India 🇮🇳✊🏻."
The video sees Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the director, SS Rajamouli reiterating the importance of following protocols and staying safe in current times. They have urged fans to take a pledge to always wear a mask while stepping out and get vaccinated. The message has come at an important time when all of us as a nation fight against our biggest enemy.
RRR is a period drama, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.
The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on 13 October, on the festive occasion of Dusshera.
In one of the biggest acquisitions ever, PEN movies got the rights of the film. They will be the distributors of RRR across North India.
Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.
also read
Randhir Kapoor confirms he's hospitalised but stable; Kareena, Karisma, Babita test negative
Randhir Kapoor said he had got his staff members hospitalised along with him at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital
Despite pandemic disruptions, OTT leaders predict huge headroom for growth in future
Digital platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime are eyeing local expansion with their next stage for growth primed at developing their product for India
Piercing through the radio silence of A-list Bollywood on coronavirus crisis are some murmurs of support
Beyond the dominant silence from Bollywood, many celebrities are responding to the coronavirus crisis in their own ways: by donating money and oxygen cylinders, by amplifying SOS messages on social media, and by employing damage control after receiving flak for a vacation in the Maldives.