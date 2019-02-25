Watch: Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at a fan's engagement celebrations

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at two fans’ engagement party, where she gave a special acoustic performance.

On 23 February, Alex Goldschmidt and his fiancé Ross celebrated their engagement with friends in Los Angeles, Entertainment Tonight reports. But when Alex took center stage to introduce a special friend, the crowd didn't expect it to be popular pop star Taylor Swift.

In a video posted to Alex’s Instagram, Taylor explains that Alex emailed her about the surprise. The video features Taylor singing 'King of My Heart' from her latest album Reputation, noting that it’s a special song between Alex and Ross.

Celebrated the engagement of @rossgirard and @alexandergold today. Everyone needs more friends like them in their lives, because not only was there love in the room, but Taylor Swift performed. Sorry I don’t have more video, I had to stop and soak in the warmth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q7zErAbPW6 — Jillian Leff (@JillianLeff) February 24, 2019

Other photos and videos posted to social media show the excitement and shock over the entire event. “She came, she sang, I’m dead,” Alex wrote in another caption. Of the happy couple, one guest wrote: “Everyone needs more friends like them in their lives, because not only was there love in the room, but Taylor Swift performed."

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 15:15:12 IST