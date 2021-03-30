Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia plays a fierce corporate leader in Aha's 11th Hour

11th Hour, which is Tamannaah Bhatia's maiden web series, will stream on Aha from 9 April

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia unveiled the teaser of her debut web-series 11th Hour on 29 March on social media. She plays a businesswoman all set to rule the corporate world in the upcoming digital series directed by Praveen Sattaru.

“There are a few characters you play which touch you. #Aratrika is one such role! Happy to share a glimpse into a show close to my heart (sic),” Bhatia wrote on her Twitter page while sharing the teaser.

Tamannaah is playing the character of a boss lady who is subjected to a hostile environment. The story revolves around a woman named Aratrika Reddy who fights her way into a man’s world to achieve what she strives for.

Check out the teaser here

There are a few characters you play which touch you. #Aratrika is one such role! Happy to share a glimpse into a show close to my heart. ♥️#11thHour Teaser Out Now.

▶️https://t.co/5SJWLgdV5g Premieres April 9, mana favourite @ahavideoIN lo. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 29, 2021

The series is based on Upendra Namburi’s book 8 Hours. It has been produced by the Telugu streaming platform Aha. Its first poster was released last year on the occasion of Tamannaah’s birthday.

Apart from 11th Hour, Tamannaah is also working on a Tamil web series titled November Story. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a crime thriller directed by Indhra Subramaniam. She will also be seen in films like Seetimaarr, F3: Fun and Frustration, and the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun titled Maestro.

The makers of Maestro released the first look poster of lead actor Nithiin on his birthday today, 30 March.