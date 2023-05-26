Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana were bereaved as they lost their father recently due to an ailment. Ayushmann’s wife Tahira shared a video on her Instagram account and remembered her father-in-law and the ‘Bala’ actor was all heart.

She penned- “Papa. A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn’t leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts.”

She added, “But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa.”

Statement from Aparshakti Khurana’s spokesperson

“It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”