Watch: T-series' Lut Gaye features Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja in a star-crossed love story
Lut Gaye is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.
T-Series’ latest music video 'Lut Gaye' featuring Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi and newcomer Yukti Thareja is out. The song features Hashmi as an undercover cop who accidentally meets a bride (Thareja) and falls in love with her.
While the two manage to escape, their love story stops short of being fulfilled as the goons Hashmi had been fighting with earlier find out about them and manage to fatally wound the girl.
Directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.
Check out the song here
Indulged in the tune of a mesmerizing track - #LutGaye that is going to take your heart away. Song out! Tune in now: https://t.co/Rc2FryZCdU #LoveYouToDeath#tseries #BhushanKumar @emraanhashmi @JubinNautiyal @tanishkbagchi @manojmuntashir @SapruAndRao #YuktiThareja
— T-Series (@TSeries) February 17, 2021
Hashmi who previously collaborated with T-series for 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', spoke about his feature in the video in a press release, "We received appreciation and love for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and when Bhushan and Vinay Radhika spoke to me about Lut Gaye, I was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that hit you hard. Hope the audiences love the song as much as I do."
Speaking on his several collaborations with Hashmi, T-series head Bhushan Kumar says, "Emraan Hashmi takes romantic tracks to an all-new level with the way he beautifully emotes love, longing or even heartbreak. No one could have performed Lut Gaye better than him and we are happy he agreed to feature in this melodious, soulful song.
