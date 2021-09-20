'Exams alone don't make life': Suriya reached out to students via a video message and told them to talk it out with someone they trust

South actor Suriya Sivakumar released a video reaching out to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants to not end their lives but to gather the courage to live. His emotional message comes in the wake of three suicides by students over the last week in regards to the fear of failure in the entrance test.

For the unversed, NEET is a mandatory entrance test for admission into any medical college in the country. In the inspiring video, Suriya talks about how he has failed several exams with poor marks. He also claims that marks and exams are not the only thing in life as courage and hope can help win big.

“I can tell as one among you that marks and exams alone don't make life. There are many things to achieve. Be bold and confident. Many of us who love you and understand you are here. All of us can win big in life. Let there be no fear," Surya said in the 1.54-minute video in Tamil.

The Singam actor further requested students to open up about everything with someone they trust and love. It can be their parents, friends, or teachers. He also stated that if shared, pain and hardship go away soon and ending life is a lifetime punishment one can give to their parents and love ones.

Suriya, captioned the post in Tamil saying, “To my brothers and sisters No Fear No Fear No Fear”.

In the past few days, three NEET aspirants have died by suicide leaving the state in shock. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is planning to take better measures for admission to medical courses. Over the last few years, at least 17 medical candidates, including few Class 12 top scorers, have died by suicide. The only reason being failing to crack the highly competitive examination, reports NDTV.