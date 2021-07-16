In the video, the late National Award-winning actor can be seen reciting the Urdu verse 'Mujhse Pahli Si Mohabbat' by Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

A 2017 video of veteran actor Surekha Sikri is testament to the film and theatre personality's versatility and the range of work she explored during her lifetime.

In the video, the late National Award-winning actor can be seen reciting the Urdu verse 'Mujhse Pahli Si Mohabbat' by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. An ode to the revolutionary Pakistani poet, who remains one of the most celebrated voices in Urdu literature, the YouTube video has been created by Manish Gupta.

The short video features Sikri in monochrome, evoking the powerful words of the noted poet woven into a verse that speaks of love, loss and longing. The gravitas in Sikri's delivery makes for a poignant rendition of one of Faiz's most popular nazms.

Much like this reading, Sikri leaves behind a prolific legacy of memorable film and television roles she took on in her long career. A powerhouse of talent, she was last seen in the acclaimed 2018 film Badhaai Ho, alongside Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana. Her portrayal of a shrewd grandmother who has a change of heart in the film won her praise from both the audience and critics.

The actor passed away in the early hours of 16 July due to a cardiac arrest. Her agent, Vivek Sidhwani, informed the press that the 75-year-old had been suffering from complications following a second brain stroke. at the age of 75.

"She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," he said, "he was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time."

