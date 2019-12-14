Watch: Sunny Leone, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood feature in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Ragini MMS Returns 2 trailer

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have launched the official trailer for the second season of Ragini MMS Returns. Starring Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and Sunny Leone in the lead, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 is set to launch on 18 December.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Ragini Shroff (Agarwal), a final year student. When her friend, Varsha, decides to get married, she goes on a bachelorette trip with Varsha and her other friends.

Things start feeling awry when Ragini starts sensing the presence of paranormal beings inside their hotel, owned by Rahul (Sood). All her friends start going missing one after the other. Devastated by this, Ragini decides to take matters into her own hands, and soon, secrets tumble out.

Check out the trailer here

Speaking at the trailer launch, Sunny Leone said, “I had a great time shooting for the song ('Hello Ji') as well as my cameo in the series. The lyrics are very catchy and I rehearsed multiple times just so that I get the hook step perfectly. It actually feels amazing that the song has already become so popular and everyone is dancing to its tunes. I am glad I could be a part of this.”

Divya Agarwal said, “I feel proud to be a part of a show like Ragini MMS Returns. I have been following this franchise and it is a dream come true moment for me. The journey has been overwhelming and challenging. I would like to thank Ekta Kapoor for believing in me, and giving me the opportunity to take this legacy forward. I hope I have done justice to the show and viewers will enjoy it the way they have enjoyed the previous season and the films.”

Varun Sood added, “I am happy that through Ragini MMS Returns 2, I got the chance to share screen-space with Divya in a full-fledged acting project."

Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 09:52:23 IST