Watch: Sunil Grover enjoys roasting groundnuts at roadside stall; shares video on Instagram
The video shared by Sunil Grover has grabbed the attention of his fans, who responded with funny comments.
Popular comedian Sunil Grover, best known for his role as Dr Mashoor Gulati, is quite active on social media and never misses a chance to entertain his followers with funny and amazing content on Instagram. While the comedian is full of talent, he is also known for his humble and down-to-earth nature. He is often seen interacting with his fans and further visiting local shops and markets. One such video is now on the internet where the comedian can be seen roasting groundnuts at a roadside stall. Shared on his Instagram handle, the entertaining clip has left his fans impressed.
As we see in the video, Sunil Grover, dressed up in a white shirt and blue jeans, stands inside the stall to further take the ladle in his own hands to roast some groundnuts in the traditional style. Interacting with people at the same time, the task seemed quite easy for him and he was indeed enjoying it.
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
While the background music in the video was Becky G’s Bella Ciao song, Sunil captioned the post with “Khao khao khao.” In the meantime, many users took to the comment section and shared their reactions. While some dropped some hilarious comments, a few also lauded the comedian for his gesture. One wrote, “Imagine karo ki moongfali lene jao… Aur waha The Sunil Grover mil jaye (Imagine you go to buy groundnuts and find Sunil Grover over there)”.
Another user commented, “You are so down to earth and humble to treat everyone in a happy and cheerful way. This is the true culture of India and you are being a nice person which people forget when they have money.”
A third user further joked about the song and suggested the ‘Kacha badam’ song – “Galat Gaana lagaya hai eski jagh kachha badaam laga sakte the.”
Notably, this is not the first time when the comedian was seen trying out something different. In several videos in the past, Sunil Grover was once seen sitting at a roadside jewellery shop and pretending to be a seller.
