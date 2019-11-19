Watch: Suhana Khan plays a young lovelorn teenager in short film debut The Grey Part of Blue

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, has made her acting debut in a 10-minute short film, titled The Grey Part of Blue. Khan, featuring alongside Robin Gonella, plays a lovelorn girl in an apparently empty (and from the looks of it, one-sided) romance. Directed by Theodore Gimeno, the film was shared on YouTube by Gimeno, who wrote, “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked alongside the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”

Check out posts on The Grey Part of Blue

View this post on Instagram 2 days (the day after tomorrow!) #thegreypartofblue A post shared by Theodore Gimeno (@theodoregimeno) on Nov 15, 2019 at 4:12am PST

Watch the trailer here

The story follows a young couple on a road trip to the girl's parents' house. Starry-eyed and hopeful, she keeps telling her boyfriend how much this visit means to her. From his reticence and stoic reactions, it seems he is not that invested in this bond.

Even though Suhana's character is aware of the issues, she chooses to remain in the bubble and continues trying to make the arrangement work.

Khan had earlier featured on the cover of Vogue magazine. Many reacted to this negatively, pointing out that her feature was a clear sign of nepotism since she had yet to achieve things in life, for her to be on the cover of one of the leading fashion magazines.

Suhana is presently pursuing filmmaking at New York University.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 10:42:07 IST