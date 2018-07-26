Watch: For their 9-song set at Patio Unplugged, StringyCheese & CrackerJack cover Queen

StringyCheese & CrackerJack, the duo consisting of musicians Bryan and Neethi, performed at The Habitat in Mumbai for Patio Unplugged.

The duo first met at a musical gathering in Aarey Forest and have been collaborating and playing music together ever since. They have performed together across major venues in Mumbai.

StringyCheese & CrackerJack cover classics by their favorite artists, but not without their own personal touch. Some artists they have covered are Coldplay, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots, Bob Dylan, Bruno Mars, Linkin Park, Billy Joel and Queen, to name a few.

The voices of the two musicians sync magically to the strumming of Bryan's guitar and Neethi's ukulele. The tracks carry with them beats of a kick drum, the rattle of a tambourine, and the rhythm of shakers.

While Bryan has always seen music as an intrinsic and inextricable part of his life, Neethi is an architect by profession and a singer by passion. She has even lent her voice to a few movies in the film industry while growing up in Chennai. The duo play some of their original compositions during the set, and re-imagine some well-known rock tracks too.

Some of the tracks they perform are 'Final Fight', 'Kiss the Rain', and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

