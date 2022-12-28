Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja- Vayu, in August this year. The two have been on cloud nine since then as they enjoy the present phase of parenthood with their son. While Vayu is almost five months old, it seems like the new mother is not yet ready to reveal his face to the world. Sonam’s resistance to showing off her son’s face was recently also witnessed at the airport when she requested the media to not take his pictures. As she made a sweet request to the media, the paparazzi also obliged her and did not click Vayu’s photos.

A video shared on social media by a paparazzi handle shows the Bollywood diva at the Mumbai airport as she jets off for some unknown destination. While she was spotted alone at the airport, she did pose for the paparazzi. Later, she politely interacted with the media and said, “Mera beta aa raha hai. Uski photos mat lena, haan? (My son is coming. Please don’t take his pictures.) After the paparazzi agreed to her request, she thanked them with a smile.

Speaking about her look, Sonam was dressed in a black and brown oversized jacket. She paired it with a pair of black boots.

Notably, Sonam and Anand have not yet revealed their son’s face to the media. Their social media pictures and videos also make the best efforts to keep the boy’s face hidden.

It is pertinent to note that they are not the only star couple to follow this rule. Actors like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have also at times shared their unwillingness to reveal their babies’ faces. Anushka and Virat are often seen requesting the paps to avoid photographing their daughter in public places.

