Watch: Singer-songwriter Nathanael Mookhtiar performs a 10-song, funky jazz set for Patio Unplugged

Nathanael Mookhtiar, a Mumbai-based singer and songwriter, performed live for Patio Unplugged at The Habitat in Mumbai.

Mookhtiar has been playing across venues in the city ever since 2012. The band was originally formed as a classic blues rock 'n roll act, but now performs as a modern blues, funk and jazz band. They are known for covering popular songs with a style that gives their music a fresh spin. They also play their original compositions during their live sets.

After being shortlisted among the Top 50 vocalists in the country during the second season of the Colors Infinity show The Stage, Nathanael Mookhtiar has continually built his repertoire by performing all over the country and receiving recognition for his music.

Having performed with acts like PDMG, The Andrew John Experience, and Joel Padikkal, Nathanael Mookhtiar's band has only expanded their musical horizon with time. Nathanael's major influences are artists like Eric Clapton, The Beatles, and John Mayer, to name a few. Staying true to his roots, Mookhtiar incorporates elements of blues rock into popular trending music which lends to his covers a unique sound that the audiences love to sway to.

Nathanael Mookhtiar's set consisted of songs like, 'Long Train Running', 'Purple Haze', and 'Stay'.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 17:32 PM