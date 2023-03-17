Shraddha Kapoor’s latest blockbuster Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released and we can not take our eyes off her toned body in the film. While the actress has delivered her best performance in the film, she has also looked the hottest in it. Her fierce, fiery, and confident personality kept us hooked but her toned body ser fitness goals, for us.

Taking to social media, Shraddha Kapoor’s coach and nutrition expert Maahek Nair shared a video of how the actress has consistently worked towards her goals for the film.

Appreciating Shraddha’s dedication, Maahek writes “This post is just a small gesture of appreciation for all the hardwork you have put in . Shraddhu once again you have set benchmark with an outstanding body and fantastic performance. Couldn’t take my eyes of you .

Totally loveeeeed the way you looked on screen. It’s all discipline and consistency of repetitive efforts. 1am so so happy to be your Coach, my heart is filled with joy , Totally Blessed !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maahek Nair (@maaheknair)



Responding the same, Shraddha Kapoor says “Coach ho toh @maaheknair jaisi”

Shraddha Kapoor has time and again supported her team members. She is the one of the first ones to give a shoutout to the deserving and always appreciates well.

Shraddha Kapoor has clearly upped her hotness game in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar film, and clearly, her determination, efforts, and hard work is responsible for this massive transformation. Currently, the film is enjoying a successful run at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be featured in Stree 2, one of the highly anticipated films from her roaster.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.