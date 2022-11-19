There is no denying the fact that even before her Bollywood debut, Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a legion of followers. While the Punjabi actress won millions of hearts with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz never leaves an opportunity to impress people by keeping her most fashionable foot forward. Her followers never leave a chance to shower their love upon her. However, it won’t be wrong to say that this love is reciprocal. Recently, the actress was in Dubai to attend an event, and while making her way toward the lift, Shehnaaz was surrounded by dozens of fans, who wished to get a picture with her. As the crowd started coming closer to the actress, her bodyguard pushed them back. Witnessing the same Shehnaaz yelled at him and claimed that she wants to pose for the pictures. The actress’ gesture was lauded by her fans, who burst into cheers.

Now, a video of the entire incident is making rounds on the internet, with fans appreciating the actress for taking the side of her followers. The incident came to the limelight after a Twitter user dropped a two minute long video on her account. The caption of the video read, “She scolded the bodyguard and told him not to say anything to fans. She took a picture with her every fan.”

The viral clip opens by showing Shehnaaz clicking selfies with her fans when she witnessed her bodyguard stopping the crowd coming close to her and pushing them away. Without delaying a minute, Shehnaaz said, “Guys relax. What happened? I want to take pictures with my fans.” Listening to Shehnaaz, her bodyguard moved behind. However, things didn’t end there, as after a few minutes, the guard started stopping people, at the back of the crowd, from coming close to her.

#ShehnaazGill: She scolded the bodyguard and told him not to say anything to fans. She took a picture with her every fan.✨ pic.twitter.com/JcWucSVEIP — ♡ (@jaadafahoo) November 18, 2022



Observing the same, Shehnaaz, in a bid to make sure that no one gets hurt, said, “Ek minute. Kya problem kya hai. Panic kyu kar rahe ho. Kya karne aaye hain idhar photos hi dene na. (One minute. What is the problem? Why you are panicking? What have we come here for? To give pictures only).”

Listening to Shehnaaz taking a call in favour of her fans, the whole crowd burst into cheering and clapping. After which, Shehnaaz maintained her calm and patiently gave pictures to each one of them present there. Not only this but the actress was even heard asking people to not panic as she wouldn’t leave until each one of them has clicked a picture with her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, wherein she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Next, the Bigg Boss fame actress will be seen working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

