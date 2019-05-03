Watch: Shawn Mendes sings of being lovesick in his thirteenth solo single 'If I can't have you'

Shawn Mendes released a new single titled 'If I can't have you' accompanied by a music video. Mendes had announced the release, earlier this week by sharing the dreamy, pastel cover art of the latest album.

The Canadian pop star dropped the video at midnight which has a moody, slick black-and-white filter over it. Wearing his signature vest, the video shows the 'Stitches' singer behind a piano, walking on the treadmill and singing the forlorn lyrics, "I'm in Toronto and I got this view/But I might as well be in a hotel room, yeah/It doesn't matter 'cause I'm so consumed/Spending all my nights reading texts from you."

Mendes wrote the track with Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger, and Nate Mercreau. He’ll perform the single on 4 May at the Saturday Night Live , marking his second appearance on SNL.

His three previous albums have debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and have spawned multiple hits including 'Treat You Better,' 'There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back' and 'In My Blood.'

Mendes just wrapped the European leg of his world tour, and is currently in-between North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia music tour. He recently performed at the 2019 Grammys ceremony alongside Miley Cyrus for a tribute to Dolly Parton, who was honoured with the Person of the Year award.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 14:04:06 IST

