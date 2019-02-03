Watch: Shamita Shetty receives birthday wishes from Marvel star Chris Hemsworth

Shamita Shetty, who celebrated her birthday on 1 Feb with friends and family in Phuket, was in for a special surprise. She received birthday wishes from Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on her 40th birthday and posted the video on her Instagram.

Shamita thanked child actor Rudraksh Jaiswal who will be seen sharing the screen with Hemsworth in film Dhaka, for sending her the video. She wrote, "Ok this really made my bday!!! Thankyou @chrishemsworth and ofcourse my darling @rudhrakshjaiswal1 !!!u r the sweetest!"

Shamita's sister Shilpa Shetty also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister.

Professionally, Shamita was last seen in movie Cash in 2007 which starred Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol and Dia Mirza.

On the other hand, Chris will be seen in the upcoming superhero-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame. He is currently shooting for Dhaka for which he shot a few scenes in India too. He will also be seen in Men In Black: International co-starring Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2019 10:18:58 IST