Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is among the most-loved actors in the industry and has millions of fans across the world. Starting from his initial days to the present day, SRK has been ruling over the hearts of his fans. After having a break of four years, the actor is all set to make a comeback with his most-awaited film, Pathaan in January 2023. While he is already with the promotions of his film, the actor has left no stone unturned to make a grand comeback.

Recently, he was also spotted at the FIFA World Cup finals where he was also seen promoting his film. Several photos and videos of the actor have been circulating on the internet and fans are loving them. Amid all this, another photo of the superstar is going viral and has left his fans impressed.

The photo shared widely on the internet shows how the actor, in a warm gesture for his fan, signed a portrait of his parents, leaving the fan emotional.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)



Shared by a fan page on Instagram, the photo shows a fan reaching out to the actor for an autograph on a beautifully-made portrait of SRK’s parents. Upon noticing the fan, Shah Rukh was seen asking for a pen and then went on to sign on the portrait.

“It must have been an emotionally satisfying & proud moment for the King Of Hearts when a FAN asked for His autograph on this heart-melting painting,” the caption of the post read.

As soon as the post was shared, many of his fans shared the photo widely and further lauded love for the star.

It is pertinent to note that Shah Rukh Khan had a very close bonding with his parents, but had to lose them at a very young age. While SRK’s father passed away when he was just 15, his mother also passed away in 1990 when he was 25.

He also talks about them in various talk shows and interviews.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.