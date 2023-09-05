Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Tirupti ahead of Jawan's release

With just two days left for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film, Jawan, the actor is busy praying for its success at India’s most revered places. In the latest, King Khan flew to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati in the wee hours of Tuesday. He was spotted alongside daughter Suhana Khan and Jawan co-star Nayanthara. In addition, the Tamil star’s husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, was also seen with them. The temple video has gained immense traction online.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati pic.twitter.com/KuN34HPfiv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a cream mundu outfit with a short kurta and a stole with a golden border. Bollywood’s Baadshah gave flying kisses to the devotees outside the temple and expressed his gratitude with folded hands.

He was joined by Suhana Khan who was dressed in a white salwar kameez as she held her father’s hand. At the same time, Tamil stars Nayanthara and Vignesh were also dressed in white outfits for the temple visit.

Just last month, a day before Jawan’s trailer release on 31 August, SRK visited Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir amid tight security. The event also took place ahead of Jawan’s audio launch in Chennai. However, it was not the actor’s first visit to the temple as the superstar had previously offered prayers at Vaishno Devi temple before Pathaan’s release in January this year.

Jawan’s release

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan comes just eight months after his blockbuster film Pathaan. The film, which is set for release on 7 September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, acts as a Bollywood debut for the lead heroine, Nayanthara. While the film’s grand audio launch and pre-release event took place in Chennai last Wednesday, the actor reached Dubai the next day, 31 August, for the trailer release at the skyscraper Burj Khalifa.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. Deepika Padukone will also appear in a cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, the film’s advance bookings are setting unprecedented records. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already grossed Rs 21.14 crore in India, selling over seven lakh advance tickets. As per media reports, Jawan is expected to become SRK’s second Rs 100 crore opener this year after Pathaan.

In a recent ‘Ask SRK’ session on X, the Pathaan star expressed happiness while interacting with fans, acknowledging record-breaking advance ticket sales.

On the work front, after Jawan, SRK will star in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, opposite Taapsee Pannu.