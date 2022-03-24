Shah Rukh Khan dunks Anurag Kashyap’s phone in dal in new ad: ‘Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya’

Shah Rukh Khan has never been one back to shy away from a joke or a hilarious quip. The actor has put out another funny video about his make-believe rivalry with Disney+ Hotstar. The latest ad by King Khan shows him brainstorming with Anurag Kashyap about how he can create some new content for SRK+.

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan brainstorming with Kashyap and his assistant over dinner. While Khan believes SRK+ will dominate all streaming apps, his assistant points out that Disney+ Hotstar’s history of trending shows that have garnered much love from audiences, including Arya and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

While the discussion is going on, Kashyap is nonchalantly having dinner, and agreeing with the assessment. He then hands over his phone to Shah Rukh Khan so that he can view the app’s trending shows.

Irritated, Khan drops Kashyap’s phone into a bowl of daal. The ad then cuts to the how everything is on Hotstar and Shah Rukh Khan should just wait. The video ended with the hashtag “Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh.”

Khan shared the video on his social media accounts with the caption: “Dil toh pagal tha, ab dimaag bhi kharaab kar diya @DisneyPlusHS walon ne”.

Watch the hilarious clip here:

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1506866126818799618?s=20&t=_wQo5lkciEnw024NgcU5xw

This is just the latest ad in Disney+ Hotstar’s promotional campaign with SRK. The streaming app had recently released another video with Kashyap and King Khan, where the duo were seen brainstorming story ideas for SRK+. View the clip here:

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1503997457302114304

Even actor Ajay Devgn had joined in on the fun, with Khan asking the Singham actor if he would release the second season of his OTT debut Rudra on SRK+ instead of Hotstar. Devgn commented that if he knew that Khan was planning about SRK+, then he would have released the show on the app only. The actor ended his tweet with the hashtag “Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh”.

Shah Rukh Khan has been having fun with this unique promotional campaign ever since he tweeted that something big was going to happen in the world of OTT (Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.) on 15 March. The tweet sent his fans into a flurry with much speculation about whether the Bollywood superstar was launching his own streaming service. However, his recent videos with Hotstar have put much of the rumours to rest.

