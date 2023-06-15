Shah Rukh Khan recently traveled to the United Arab Emirates for an event when he was greeting and interacting with his fans. A video of a lady forcibly kissing him has gone viral on social media. And it has clearly not gone well with the users. The Bollywood Hungama publication shared the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

One user wrote- ”What if the roles were reversed? Honestly, that shouldn’t even be a consideration… Whatever happened to personal space and consent?’ ‘What is wrong is wrong, it doesn’t need the if the genders were reversed argument,” another user said. A third comment read- ‘It doesn’t matter even if this was happening in reverse genders… nothing excuses the non-prevalence of consent.’

The Badshah of Bollywood and megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his latest blockbuster Pathaan, has topped the 2023 TIME100 poll. In this poll, the readers vote for their favourite influential personalities. SRK garnered 4 per cent of 1.2 million votes followed by the Iranian women who are protesting for their rights with 3 per cent of the votes.

Healthcare workers, who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic since 2020, have got 2% of the votes followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who garnered 1.9 per cent each to grab the 4th spot in the list.

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, who played a crucial role in lifting the 2022 World Cup, grabbed the fifth position in the list.

Talking about Pathaan‘s super success, director Siddharth Anand recently said, “I’m just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”