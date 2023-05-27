Watch: Salman Khan hugs Vicky Kaushal at IIFA green carpet after viral video of his bodyguards pushing the 'URI' actor
“Sometimes things aren’t how they seem in a video,” said Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan’s security team
After a lot of hullaballoo over the viral video of Vicky Kaushal being pushed away by Salman Khan’s bodyguards at the IIFA 2023 conference, the ‘Kick‘ star greeted and hugged Kaushal at the green carpet of the ceremony being held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal attend IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/pR0AKTZsr9
Vicky Kaushal on the viral video
On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan’s security team seemingly pushing the “Sardar Udham” actor when he stopped to greet Salman.
“Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren’t how they seem in a video. There’s no point in talking about that,” Kaushal told PTI here.
A video that had gone viral on social media showed Khan’s bodyguards pushing away Kaushal at IIFA press conference. The video that was shared by a lot of fans on social media shows Kaushal and Khan having a conversation, albeit a hasty one as the ‘Tiger 3‘ star had to reach the podium for the conference.
