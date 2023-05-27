After a lot of hullaballoo over the viral video of Vicky Kaushal being pushed away by Salman Khan’s bodyguards at the IIFA 2023 conference, the ‘Kick‘ star greeted and hugged Kaushal at the green carpet of the ceremony being held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal attend IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/pR0AKTZsr9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

Vicky Kaushal on the viral video

“Sometimes things aren’t how they seem in a video,” said Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan’s security team.

On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan’s security team seemingly pushing the “Sardar Udham” actor when he stopped to greet Salman.