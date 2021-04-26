In a now-viral video, Salman Khan was seen supervising the process of delivery at the Mumbai restaurant.

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday sent out five thousand food packets to frontline workers engaged in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Khan visited a Bandra-based restaurant, where the food was packed and sent out for delivery, to supervise the process.

Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal took to Twitter and shared pictures of the actor from the venue.

Here is the tweet

Thank you big brother for always being there ❤️ One Big Team !!! https://t.co/bIill8n85W — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) April 26, 2021

Kanal shared another tweet that mentioned that 5000 food packets were sent to frontline workers.

Last year, the 55-year-old actor sent out food packets and ration from his Panvel farmhouse to those who were hit by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

He had also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)