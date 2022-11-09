Currently busy hosting one of the biggest reality shows in the country Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is one such celebrity, whose fan following crosses all barriers of continents and fields. After bagging gold for the country in the 52kg category at the Women’s World Championship in May this year, boxer Nikhat Zareen expressed her admiration towards the actor. Earlier, in her many interviews, Nikhat even revealed that it is her dream to meet Salman once. Now it seems that her dream has come true, as the ace fighter not only met the superstar but lived the moment to the fullest as she even danced with him.

Several videos and pictures from their meet-up are making rounds on the internet. The international boxer even took to her official Twitter account to drop a video of herself shaking a leg with the star.

While sharing the video, Nikhat wrote in the caption, “Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua,” and ended with a red heart emoticon. In the video, Nikhat and Salman are grooving to the actor’s iconic song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya from the 1991 movie Love, which also featured Revathi.

The video also shows that Salman was finding it really hard to control his laughter. The now-viral video opens by showing Nikhat beginning the lines when Salman begins to lip-sync. The two can be seen romantically doing the actions and adorably repeating the mushy lines. While Salman can be seen standing and repeating the lines, Nikhat channelled her inner gracefulness and performed beautifully in synchronisation with the lyrics. Needless to say, witnessing the stars from varied fields, their fans and followers took to the comments section to laud them.



Several fans appreciated Nikhat having a fan girl moment. Many showed faith in their dreams coming true. One user commented, “Two stars in one frame.” Another wrote, “Wished it happened soon…and it happened wooh.”

A third user commented, “Congrats. You deserve more than anyone else to meet him personally.”

Earlier, Salman congratulated Nikhat on clinching gold for the country. The actor took to the Twitter account and wrote, “Congratzz on this gold Nikhat…” Acknowledging Salman’s tweet, Nikhat revealed that she is his biggest fan. She wrote, “Being a die-hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that Salman Khan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.” Responding to the same, Salman wrote, “Just don’t knock me out. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone….”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy shooting his upcoming actioner Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the third instalment of his Tiger franchise, wherein he will be starring opposite Katrina Kaif.