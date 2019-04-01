Watch: Salman Khan, Arbaaz return to their birthplace Indore to commence Dabangg 3 shoot on 1 April

The third instalment of Salman Khan's cop franchise Dabangg, produced by Arbaaz Khan, goes on floors today, on 1 April. On 31st March, Salman announced that the film will be shot in their birthplace, Indore.

Salman shared a video on Instagram, where he says, “Arbaaz and me have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force.”



Sonakshi Sinha commented on the video, writing, “Seeeee you soooooon!!!!”

Salman will be reprising his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, to be helmed by Prabhudeva. Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi, Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed for the film, who will be seen as Salman’s friend in the movie.

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. Dabangg 3 is slated for Eid 2020.

