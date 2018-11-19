Watch: Sacred Games' Ganesh Gaitonde expresses desire to join hands with Felix Gallardo of Narcos: Mexico

Netflix has released a promotional video for the recently released Narcos: Mexico featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ganesh Gaitonde and Jatin Sarna's Bunty from Sacred Games. The clip shows Bunty introducing Guadalajara cartel boss Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna).

Gaitonde seems to be in awe of Felix because he cannot control a single cop (DCP Parulkar), but the Mexican gangster has the entire army under his thumb. The promo also hints at Gaitonde's desire to join hands with the drug kingpin. "The day God and the Godfather meet, even Trivedi won't be safe," he tells Bunty.

Set in the 80s, Narcos: Mexico will show the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel, pitting DEA agent Kiki Camarena (played by Michael Pena) against Felix. The show premiered globally on 16 November.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games has been renewed for a second season with Neeraj Ghaywan replacing Vikramaditya Motwane as the director for Sartaj Singh's (Saif Ali Khan) portions. Anurag Kashyap will don the hat for Gaitonde's track. The first season introduced the two 'fathers' of Gaitonde, the third 'father', played by Pankaj Tripathi, will have a pivotal role in the upcoming one.

Watch the promo here.



Updated Date: Nov 19, 2018 13:33 PM