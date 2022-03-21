Runway34, which has also been directed by Ajay Devgn, is slated to hit theatres on 29 April

The trailer for the Ajay Devgn- Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34 is out. The aviation thriller, which has also been directed by Devgn, is set to hit theatres on 29 April.

Runway 34 follows Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Ajay Devgn) as he attempts to land his airplane amid a turbulent storm. Later on, Khanna, along with his co-pilot (played by Rakul Preet Singh), becomes the subject of an investigation regarding the fateful plane journey. Amitabh Bachchan stars as Narayan Vedant, who has been tasked with unravelling the mystery of what actually happened when the aircraft was 35,000 feet in the air.

Watch the trailer here

Devgn plays a pilot with a photographic memory in the film. His gruff and arrogant demeanour, as well as his inability to explain the events surrounding the plane’s landing, lead to much friction between him and Bachchan.

According to a News18 report, the film is based on the story of a Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight in 2015, which was barely able to land due to adverse weather events.

Runway 34 also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar. YouTuber CarryMinati has a cameo in the film as well. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn Films along with Kumar Mangat Pathak, Hasnain Husaini, Jay Kanojia, Vikrant Surinder Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlanii and Tarlok Singh Jethi.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. He is also gearing up for the release of RRR, where he has an extended cameo, as well as the sports drama Maidaan. As for Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar was last seen in the sport movie Jhund. He will next be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as well the Sooraj Barjatiya directorial Uunchai.

Runway 34 is set to clash with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 at the box office.