Watch: Riz Ahmed makes Venom co-star Tom Hardy say iconic Mr India catchphrase, 'Mogambo khush hua'

Tom Hardy recently tried out the iconic catchphrase of one of Bollywood's most popular villains, Mogambo, and the Hollywood star nailed it. Hardy was promoting his Venom co-star Riz Ahmed's upcoming single 'Mogambo', and the Pakistan-origin actor made him say the catchphrase "Mogambo khush hua".

Tom Hardy gives us his best #mogambo - what’s the verdict?

Think u can do better?

Post urs here with #mogambo before the single drops Oct 3rd... pic.twitter.com/TEkyvi9vdt — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) September 30, 2018

Veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of Mogambo in Mr. India. Ahmed's single is scheduled to be released on October 3. "Tom Hardy gives us his best Mogambo - what's the verdict? Think you can do better? Post yours here with #Mogambo before the single drops October 3," Ahmed tweeted along side the video of Hardy reciting the dialogue.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ahmed had revealed that his debut solo rap song was inspired by Bollywood's super-villain from the 1987 movie. He then asked Jimmy to repeat the dialogue after him. To everyone's surprise, Kimmel nailed it in the first attempt.

The moment when @jimmykimmel said “mogambo khush hua”. 😂😎 Post ur a vid of your best #mogambo impression, lemme see what u got! New track #mogambo drops 3rd October pic.twitter.com/zQJqr8GRfi — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) September 28, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 14:15 PM