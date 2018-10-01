You are here:

Watch: Riz Ahmed makes Venom co-star Tom Hardy say iconic Mr India catchphrase, 'Mogambo khush hua'

FP Staff

Oct,01 2018 14:15:36 IST

Tom Hardy recently tried out the iconic catchphrase of one of Bollywood's most popular villains, Mogambo, and the Hollywood star nailed it. Hardy was promoting his Venom co-star Riz Ahmed's upcoming single 'Mogambo', and the Pakistan-origin actor made him say the catchphrase "Mogambo khush hua".

Veteran Indian actor Amrish Puri played the role of Mogambo in Mr. India. Ahmed's single is scheduled to be released on October 3. "Tom Hardy gives us his best Mogambo - what's the verdict? Think you can do better? Post yours here with #Mogambo before the single drops October 3," Ahmed tweeted along side the video of Hardy reciting the dialogue.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ahmed had revealed that his debut solo rap song was inspired by Bollywood's super-villain from the 1987 movie. He then asked Jimmy to repeat the dialogue after him. To everyone's surprise, Kimmel nailed it in the first attempt.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 14:15 PM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Mogambo , Riz Ahmed , Tom Hardy , venom

also see

Aamir Khan reveals he will never become a politician: I am scared of politics, want to entertain people

Aamir Khan reveals he will never become a politician: I am scared of politics, want to entertain people

Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla to reunite on screen after two decades for director Hitesh Bhatia's family comedy

Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla to reunite on screen after two decades for director Hitesh Bhatia's family comedy

Lisa Ray becomes mother to twins via surrogacy: Have chosen to share my story to normalise fertility possibilities

Lisa Ray becomes mother to twins via surrogacy: Have chosen to share my story to normalise fertility possibilities