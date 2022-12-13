Ranveer Singh is busy promoting his upcoming comedy caper Cirkus. While the star is well known for his close bond with fans, his recent actions have won the hearts of his followers. During a promotional event for Cirkus in Mumbai, Ranveer was busy posing for the cameras when he noticed a kid crying because he was being pushed in the crowd. Being the real-life hero that he is, the Simmba actor immediately rushed towards the boy and picked him up. Ranveer then carried the boy in his arms and made sure he got back to his family safely. A video of the incident has won the actor applause on social media.

According to the caption of the video, the incident occurred when Ranveer was leaving Mumbai’s Malad Masti event. Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma were also present at the venue. Check the video here:

The video left Ranveer’s fans emotional. “Awww Wowww that’s so sweet of you yaar Super Star RS. Love you Hero,” wrote one user. Others left teary-eye emoticons.

Cirkus, which features Ranveer in a double role for the first time in his career, will hit theatres on 23 December. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vrajesh Hirjee, Johnny Lever and Murli Sharma, among others. Based on William Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors, the film marks the third collaboration between Ranveer and Rohit Shetty. The two had previously collaborated on Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Moreover, the movie will also reunite Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone for a special song. The track featuring the real-life couple, Current Laga Re, released last week and has been making waves since then. Fans were appreciative of Ranveer-Deepika’s chemistry in the song.

Cirkus is set in the 1960s and also features Ajay Devgn in a cameo. According to Rohit Shetty, the film is the prequel to his upcoming movie Golmaal 5. According to Shetty, the Golmaal gang, who have entertained audiences for four movies already, actually belong to the same ashram as Ranveer Singh in Cirkus.

