Watch: Ranveer Singh displays electrifying energy as he jumps into crowd at Gully Boy music launch

On Thursday evening, Gully boy makers hosted a concert to launch their music album. The event was held at Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla, a suburb in Mumbai. Lead actor Ranveer Singh took to stage and performed songs from the movie. He was joined by his co-star Alia Bhatt, who enthralled the crowd equally. Rappers Divine and Naezy also put up a performance along with other artists who have contributed to the music of the film.

Pictures from the music launch are all over the internet and below are some of the highlights from the event.

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait hosted the musical evening.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a Giuseppe Di Morabito green outfit

Ranveer Singh donned a bulky silver jacket over neon overalls to ace the rapper look.

View this post on Instagram

इतिहास 🎤 #gullyboy JUKEBOX OUT NOW

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 24, 2019 at 1:52pm PST

| Ranveer Singh at GullyBoy Music Launch ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ViB7RjTvSu — RanveerSingh TBT (@RanveerSinghtbt) January 24, 2019

🎥 #6 Ranveer Singh introducing other rappers before their performance at #GullyBoyMusicLaunch 😍❤️💥🔥🎤#GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/6fpya9YNzA — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) January 24, 2019

Annnnnd OF COURSE he Jumped on the crowd 😂👏🏻💥♥️ - 🎥 | Ranveer Singh , Alia Bhatt And Zoya Akhtar at Gullyboy Music Launch 🎧♥️ #GullyBoyMusicLaunch pic.twitter.com/axwLID5qEz — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) January 24, 2019

📷| Ranveer Singh at GullyBoy Music Launch ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ViB7RjTvSu — RanveerSingh TBT💗 (@RanveerSinghtbt) January 24, 2019

Divine praised Ranveer for his performance in the movie.

Shweta Bachchan was present among the crowd to support childhood friend and director Zoya Akhtar.

In Gully Boy, Ranveer has sung several songs, including 'Asli Hip Hop', 'Meri Gully Mein', and 'Apna Time Aayega', which have been released. The film is inspired by the struggles and work of Divine and Naezy. Both of them have been closely associated with the film.

In addition to Ranveer and Alia, Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz.

The movie is slated to release on 14 February.

You can listen to Gully Boy jukebox here.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 10:33:02 IST