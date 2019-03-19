Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone groove to Ranveer Singh's Simmba song 'Aankh Maarey'

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone attended a brand launch event in Mumbai where they took to stage for a dance performance and the video has since gone viral.

The dynamic duo shared the stage with comedian Bharti Singh, who was the host of the event, and danced to the tunes of Ranveer Singh’s hit number 'Aankh Maarey' from his movie Simmba. In the video while Ranbir dances with Bharti, Deepika is also seen grooving with Karan Johar who was among the attendees. While Ranbir looked dapper in his suit, Deepika donned an unconventional floral Gauri and Nainika wrap dress with pink buckled heels.

The former couple who recently shot for a paint brand’s TV commercial, mentioned that they are on good terms.

Ranveer Singh tied the knot with Deepika in November last year and recently opened up about his wife and Ranbir’s much talked-about chemistry. The Gully Boy actor in an interaction at the India Today Conclave 2019 said, “Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it’s cool.”

Although there is no news of them coming together for a film, Ranbir and Deepika have previously worked in Bollywood blockbusters like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s next titled Chhapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey. Meanwhile, Ranbir is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

