Watch: Rajnikanth dances to 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali' at daughter Soundarya's wedding bash

FP Staff

Feb 11, 2019 11:46:48 IST

Superstar Rajnikanth's younger daughter Soundarya's wedding festivities began with a pre-wedding reception on Friday followed by a combined sangeet and mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Soundarya shared some photos from the ceremony, featuring her son, father and fiance Vishagan Vanangamudi.

While the Internet is buzzing with pictures and videos from the cermony, although one video stands out. Rajni fans got hold of a video that shows superstar Rajnikanth dancing to the tunes of 'Oruvan Oruvan' Watch the video here:

Soundarya also shared some more pictures from the function with her followers:

Soundarya and Vishagan's wedding was held on 11 February in Chennai and attended by celebrities, politicians and business magnates.

From the film fraternity, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Prabhu, Prem Kumar, Manjima Mohan, Dhanush, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Andrea Jeremiah, Anirudh, Aditi Rao Hydari among many others were spotted at the venue.

