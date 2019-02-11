You are here:

Watch: Rajnikanth dances to 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali' at daughter Soundarya's wedding bash

Superstar Rajnikanth's younger daughter Soundarya's wedding festivities began with a pre-wedding reception on Friday followed by a combined sangeet and mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Soundarya shared some photos from the ceremony, featuring her son, father and fiance Vishagan Vanangamudi.

While the Internet is buzzing with pictures and videos from the cermony, although one video stands out. Rajni fans got hold of a video that shows superstar Rajnikanth dancing to the tunes of 'Oruvan Oruvan' Watch the video here:

Soundarya also shared some more pictures from the function with her followers:

Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019

Soundarya and Vishagan's wedding was held on 11 February in Chennai and attended by celebrities, politicians and business magnates.

Tamil Nadu: Newly married couple Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi, the two tied knot at The Leela Palace hotel in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/2Vo6N8KTiK — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

From the film fraternity, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Prabhu, Prem Kumar, Manjima Mohan, Dhanush, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Andrea Jeremiah, Anirudh, Aditi Rao Hydari among many others were spotted at the venue.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 11:46:48 IST