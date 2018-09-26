Watch: Rajkummar Rao, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor ace the Sui Dhaaga challenge

The makers of Sui Dhaaga are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming Yash Raj Films' production. The latest among them is the Sui Dhaaga challenge, where one has to pass a thread through the needle-hole as fast as possible.

While Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, the lead pair of the film, kick-started the challenge, the latest celebrity to have joined the bandwagon is Rajkummar Rao. After Fanney Khan co-star Anil Kapoor nominated Rao's name for the challenge, he posted a video where he is seen threading a needle within a few seconds. Following the success of Stree, where he essayed the character of a tailor, he enlisted Shraddha Kapoor's name to take up the challenge too.

Interestingly, Rakhi Sawant attempted her hand at the Sui Dhaaga task. While failing the first few times, Rakhi eventually emerged a winner.



Before Rajkummar Rao and Rakhi Sawant, a host of other celebrities participated in the Sui Dhaaga challenge, from Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Karan Johar. Among the first ones to have accepted the challenge was Akshay Kumar, who despite several attempts, failed miserably.

जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬 Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan spun the challenge on its head when he completed it, in his own words, in 0.000000001 seconds, albeit by using a gigantic needle and thread. To justify his props, he said, "Badi badi logo ki badi badi cheezein (big personalities use big items)."

@AnushkaSharma challenge done my way. Love u and all the best for Sui Dhaaga. May everyone’s hard work & belief be appreciated and rewarded. pic.twitter.com/Nc1xb3Jlx6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2018

Janhvi Kapoor, nominated by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, was seen undertaking the Sui Dhaaga task. The actress, accompanied by her sister Khushi, swiftly completed it, much to her surprise. She then nominated Ishaan Khatter, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma to take up the challenge.

Other Bollywood personalities to have taken the challenged are Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. Watch the videos here:

View this post on Instagram

@madhuridixitnene takes up the #suidhaagachallenge with my buddy @shashankkhaitan and #tushar lets just say madhuri Maam didn’t find it easy 7 days to go #suidhaagamadeinindia A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 21, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram

This one was very very close. See @aliaabhatt vs #adityaroykapoor. Who do u think win’s ? #suidhaagachallenge A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 19, 2018 at 4:12am PDT

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Sui Dhaaga releases on 28 September.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 11:18 AM